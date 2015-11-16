VICE
Listen to Thundercat and Mono/Poly’s Warm, Sad “Paris”

As the world struggles to make sense of the tragic attacks around Paris on Friday evening, musicians seem poised to process the tragedy the only way they know how: by getting back to work. Brainfeeder bass wizard just Thundercat released a new track called “Paris” Soundcloud, introducing it on Twitter as “a tribute to the people who lost their lives in Paris.” The song, which also features Brainfeeder producer Mono/Poly, is a curt instrumental of romantic, lyrical playing undercut by a faint note of sadness. Stream “Paris” below.

