Charlie Sheen Bought a Tour Bus on a Bender, Now This Rockstar Is Auctioning It Off

Tim Montana is selling his tour bus. It’s not just any tour bus, though. It’s a tour bus he acquired from actor Charlie Sheen, who bought it while on a “12-day bender.”

According to Loudwire, the bus is a 1998 Prevost Marathon XL. Montana renovated after buying it from Sheen, adding several bunks for him and his band. Other amenities include two bathrooms, plush red couches, two air conditioning units, and a two-burner cooktop. It also features a refrigerator, trash compactor, and TV.

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Charlie Sheen Bought a Tour Bus to Keep Up With His Colleagues

Interestingly, Charlie Sheen previously appeared on Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong and shared the wild story of how he came to own the bus. The actor explained that during his time making Major League II in the mid-90s, he noticed that some of his peers were rolling up to set in their own buses. He opted to rent one, but later decided he needed his own.

“I knew there was a better version, so that’s when I got the idea to go to the factory in Eugene, Oregon, and design my own,” Sheen explained. He then explained that his factory was smack dab in the middle of a lengthy partying binge.

“I showed up there hammered, like on a frickin’ 12-day bender,” he admitted. “I was seeing this porn star at the time, and I’m like, ‘Hey, I’ve gotta go design a bus. Wow, 8 o’clock got here fast.’”

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With his adult-film-star friend in tow, Sheen headed to the Pacific Northwest for a meeting at the Prevost factory. The trip took a toll on his travel mate, who fell asleep during the meeting. “Yeah, it was messy,” he quipped.

Sheen had some specifications that he wanted met, and the Prevost folks obliged. However, the actor soon wound up in rehab for a stint, and had forgotten about all the things he’d asked for once he saw the bus again.

“I got this call like months later, ‘Hey, your bus is ready.’ Now, I’ve got a clear mind,” he joked, “and the thing pulls up, and I walk inside, and I’m like, ‘Whose idea was this?’”