10 Medications That Might Give You Man Boobs

So here’s a fun one. You’re a guy. You’re taking a prescription for something totally reasonable—blood pressure, hair loss, heartburn—but after a couple of months, your chest starts looking a little…different. That’s gynecomastia, the medical term for enlarged male breast tissue, and one of the more uncomfortable side effects nobody seems to warn you about at the pharmacy.

While the condition can resolve on its own, a growing number of men are turning to plastic surgery to deal with it. It most commonly shows up during hormonal periods like puberty, but a surprising number of everyday medications can trigger it too. Here are 10 of them.

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1. Risperidone (Risperdal)

Of all drug-induced gynecomastia cases reported to the FDA, risperidone—an antipsychotic for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder—accounted for over 80 percent of the total. It blocks dopamine receptors, which spikes prolactin, which suppresses testosterone, which lets estrogen run the show. It’s the ideal hormonal environment for breast tissue to grow.

2. Spironolactone (Aldactone)

Spironolactone treats high blood pressure and heart failure by helping your body shed excess fluid. It also, less helpfully, shoves androgen off its receptors and ramps up estrogen production at the same time. One drug, two hormonal problems.

3. Finasteride (Propecia, Proscar)

Prescribed for hair loss and enlarged prostates, finasteride works by blocking testosterone from converting into DHT. Useful. Except when you mess with DHT, it can knock your hormone balance sideways, and clinical trials found gynecomastia in 4.5 percent of users compared to 2.8 percent on placebo. Small number. Still would have been nice to know.

4. Anabolic Steroids

The compounds bodybuilders use to get bigger can also make their chests bigger—and not in the way you want. Synthetic testosterone floods the body with androgens, some of which convert into estrogen. Enough estrogen, and breast tissue follows. The irony is almost poetic.

5. Bicalutamide & Flutamide (Casodex, Eulexin)

These drugs block testosterone and DHT from fueling prostate cancer cell growth. By cutting off testosterone’s activity, they allow estrogen to dominate and stimulate breast tissue growth. For men fighting prostate cancer, often a trade-off worth making—but worth knowing going in.

6. Haloperidol (Haldol)

Used for schizophrenia and Tourette’s syndrome, Haldol works the same basic way as risperidone—dopamine blockade, prolactin spike, testosterone suppression, and breast development. Same frustrating outcome, different pill.

7. Ketoconazole (Nizoral)

Primarily prescribed for skin conditions like ringworm and jock itch, ketoconazole has a less-advertised effect further inside the body. It inhibits the body’s production of testosterone. Lower testosterone tips the balance toward estrogen, and your chest might become a little “fuller.”

8. Cimetidine (Tagamet)

This common GERD medication reduces stomach acid and also has weak anti-androgenic properties. It interferes with the liver’s hormone processing, allowing estrogen to accumulate. One study found users had a gynecomastia risk more than seven times higher than non-users, and it scaled with dosage.

9. Diazepam (Valium)

Prescribed for anxiety, muscle spasms, and seizures, Valium calms the nervous system by boosting GABA. In some cases, it has been linked to gynecomastia through interference with hormone regulation, though the exact mechanism still isn’t fully understood. One of the less predictable ones on this list.

10. Metronidazole (Flagyl)

An antibiotic and antiparasitic for infections in the stomach, skin, and reproductive system, Flagyl works by entering bacteria and damaging their DNA. It has also been associated with inhibited testosterone synthesis and, in rare cases, gynecomastia. The science on exactly why is still incomplete, but the cases are real.

If you notice swelling or tenderness in your chest after starting any of these, talk to your doctor before stopping anything. Most are prescribed for real reasons, and alternatives with fewer hormonal side effects often exist.