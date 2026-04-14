Daily Horoscope: April 14, 2026

Mercury’s done being soft. It’s leaving Pisces and stomping straight into Aries, and every thought you’ve been sitting on is about to get a lot harder to ignore. The Moon’s trine with Jupiter and sextile with Venus, meanwhile, gives the day a rare, generous warmth underneath all that edge. Take that combination seriously, stargazer—the universe doesn’t hand out days like this often. Mercury’s sextile with Uranus is also crackling in the background, making room for the kind of ideas that actually change things. Pay attention today. Then do something about it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You were built for the first move, the first word, the first punch. Today, though, something’s got you wound so tight you might blow past the good stuff without even noticing. Slow your roll for half a second, Aries. Not because you’re wrong—you’re probably right. But the win hits different when you actually see it land.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The Moon and Venus are cozied up together today, and since Venus is yours, that energy lands right in your lap. You already know what feels good—you’ve always known. But today’s got a softness to it that even you can’t ignore, Taurus. Let yourself want the thing you’ve been pretending you don’t want. You’re allowed to need something. Go get it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your brain’s been doing that thing again, where it runs seventeen tabs at once and somehow loses the most important one. But Mercury’s sextile with Uranus is cracking a window open today, and what comes through might actually surprise even you. Stay open, Gemini. Your ruling planet’s about to stomp into Aries, and the ideas hitting you in the next 24 hours? Write them down. Seriously.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’ve been white-knuckling it for so long you forgot what it feels like to just let something good happen. But the cosmos is serving up a rare, genuinely warm day—your Moon’s got Jupiter and Venus on its side, Cancer. That’s the universe basically telling you to put the armor down. Something good is trying to reach you. Let it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Nobody in the room doubts you—except, lately, you. Your Sun’s charging through Aries right now, which means the energy’s there, but so is the pressure you keep piling on yourself to match it. Here’s the thing, Leo: you don’t have to earn your own confidence back. You never lost it. Stop auditioning for a role that’s already yours.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

That list in your head? It grew again overnight, didn’t it? Mercury’s sextile with Uranus is throwing some genuinely electric ideas your way today, but here’s the catch, Virgo: not everything needs to be optimized before you act on it. Your ruling planet’s about to burst into Aries, and the move right now is trusting the imperfect plan. Done beats perfect every single time.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Something’s been nagging at you, and you keep filing it under “I’ll deal with it later.” But the Moon and Venus are lined up in your favor today, and that kind of cosmic goodwill doesn’t just hang around waiting, Libra. Whatever you’ve been circling for weeks—the conversation, the decision, the thing—today’s got the energy to back you up. Stop stalling.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ve been holding something at arm’s length and calling it unbothered. Pluto’s sitting in Aquarius, shaking up the bigger picture, whether you’re ready or not. Here’s the thing, Scorpio: the transformation you keep watching happen to everyone else? It’s yours too. Stop observing from the back of the room and step into it. You’re not a bystander in your own life.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’d give a stranger the shirt off your back without blinking, but asking someone to pass the salt feels like a personal failure. The Moon’s trining your ruling planet, Jupiter, today, and that energy is generous, warm, and pointed straight at you, Sagittarius. The universe is basically offering you a hand right now. Just this once, take it without making it weird.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Nobody taught you how to half-ass anything, and honestly, it shows. But somewhere between the five-year plan and the backup five-year plan, you forgot to account for today, Capricorn. Saturn’s charging through Aries and the energy is restless, even for you. What would happen if you made one decision today purely because it felt good? Just one. Try it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’ve got a theory about everything except yourself. Mercury’s sextile with your ruling planet, Uranus, is crackling with weird, brilliant energy today, and your brain is basically a livewire right now. But here’s what nobody asks you, Aquarius: what do you actually need? Not humanity. Not the collective. You. Sit with that question today. The answer might genuinely surprise you.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You felt that thing coming before it even happened, didn’t you? You always do. Neptune’s in Aries right now, pushing your dreamy instincts into uncomfortable, action-oriented territory. That vision you keep revisiting, Pisces—the one you’ve dressed up as a fantasy so it hurts less if it doesn’t happen—it’s worth more than that. Treat it like a plan. Start there.

Pisces monthly horoscope