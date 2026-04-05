Weekly Horoscope: April 5-April 11

This week has zero patience for mixed signals. Mars stepping into Aries turns the temperature up and pushes everything closer to the surface: desire, irritation, confidence, bad ideas disguised as confidence. Add a Sun square to Jupiter, and people get bigger than life in all the ways that can be fun until they’re suddenly not. Right around the center of it, stargazer, the real story starts to show itself. Who’s bluffing? Who means it? Who keeps talking like they can outrun consequences?

The Capricorn half Moon cuts through excuses and puts work, limits, and follow-through under an unflattering light. Mars sextile Uranus helps, but not in a sweet or gentle way. It opens a door for the smart pivot, the clean break, the overdue adjustment. Meanwhile, the Moon’s run-ins with Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto keep emotions moving fast enough to expose what’s been festering under the surface. This week gives us plenty to work with, but it also expects honesty.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’re coming in hot, but it’s not reckless—it’s calculated, even if you won’t admit that out loud. A trine between the Moon and your ruling planet, Mars, early in the week puts you in a rare sweet spot where instinct and impulse actually agree. Then midweek brings a square that tests your patience, especially when someone moves more slowly than you think they should. That Mars sextile to Uranus opens the door to a bold pivot, something a little unexpected but fully you.

Then Mars moves back into your sign, and everything gets direct fast. Aries, this is where the confidence returns without apology. You’re not waiting around for permission or perfect timing. The closing Moon sextile smooths out the edges, helping conversations land better than expected. People are paying attention—just make sure you’re saying something worth hearing.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There’s something satisfying about knowing exactly what you want and not budging from it. With your ruling planet, Venus, sitting comfortably in your sign, Taurus, you’re moving through the week with a stronger sense of self-worth than usual. People might try to sway you, charm you, or guilt you into flexibility, but you’re not in the mood to negotiate your standards. You’ve done enough compromising for one lifetime.

By the time the Moon forms a trine to Venus, things start falling into place in a way that feels earned. This is your reminder that ease can exist without you having to chase it down. Attention, affection, even money can come in when you stop second-guessing your value. Let people meet you where you are for once.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’re used to talking your way through anything, but this week doesn’t play by your usual rules. With Mercury in Pisces, your thoughts can feel a little harder to pin down, like you’re trying to explain something while the point keeps floating away. Around April 7, when the Moon squares Mercury, mixed messages and awkward timing can make even normal conversations feel slightly off. Someone may hear your tone and miss your meaning completely. Annoying, yes. Also very on brand for a week like this.

By April 10, things loosen up. A Moon sextile to Mercury helps the words come out cleaner, with less second-guessing and less mental pileup. Gemini, this is a good point in the week to revisit something that got weird earlier and say what you actually meant. You’re still charming. You’re just being asked to slow down enough for people to catch up.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’re feeling everything all at once, and it’s not exactly optional. The week kicks off with your ruling Moon moving through Scorpio, hitting a trine to Mars on April 5 that gives your emotions some bite. Then it swings into an opposition with Uranus the same day, and suddenly something shifts without warning—plans, moods, people. By April 7, a supportive Sun trine helps you regain your footing, but that square to Mercury later can still leave you replaying a conversation you wish had gone differently.

Midweek gets heavier as the Moon moves through Capricorn, stacking squares that ask for composure when you’d rather react. By April 10’s half Moon, something internal hits a turning point. You can’t carry everything for everyone anymore. Cancer, the end of the week softens things with helpful sextiles and a powerful conjunction to Pluto, pushing you to get honest about what actually needs to change.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Leo, you’re coming into this week with big confidence and one plan that may have gotten a little out of hand. With the Sun in Aries, your ruling light is feeding your fire sign instincts and making everything feel urgent, possible, and worth chasing. April 5 brings a square between the Sun and Jupiter, which can inflate expectations fast. Watch the urge to say yes to everything, especially if part of you already knows the timing, budget, or energy just does not add up.

By April 7, a Sun trine to the Moon helps you reconnect with yourself in a steadier way. You don’t need to prove anything to be taken seriously. Then the half Moon in Capricorn on April 10 puts work, routines, and limits front and center. You can still be extra, Leo, just not at your own expense.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You like having a plan, a timeline, and a reason for everything, but this week refuses to stay organized. With your ruling planet Mercury drifting through Pisces, things feel harder to pin down, like details keep slipping through your fingers, no matter how tight you try to hold them. Around April 7, the Moon squares Mercury, and something gets misread or mistimed—an email, a conversation, a plan that looked solid on paper. Virgo, it’s not that you missed something. It’s that everything feels a little harder to track right now.

By April 10, a Moon sextile to Mercury helps you regain your footing. You can revisit what got messy earlier and actually say what you meant, without overexplaining or spiraling. You don’t need a perfect script to be understood. People are paying attention—you just have to meet them halfway.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re usually good at keeping things pleasant, polished, and moving along, but this week brings a stronger urge to stop pretending you’re fine with crumbs. With your ruling planet Venus in Taurus, your attention turns toward consistency, self-respect, and what actually feels good once the performance drops. Libra, you’re craving something solid, not another half-formed promise dressed up as romance, friendship, or good intentions.

Around April 9, the Moon trine Venus brings a welcome soft spot in the week. Someone may come through for you in a way that feels simple and genuine, which honestly might hit harder than any grand speech. Let that sink in. You do not need to argue your way into being cared for. The real thing usually has a much calmer face.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ve been picking up on something beneath the surface, and this week starts confirming what you already suspected. With Pluto in Aquarius, your focus is on control, power, and where you stand in the bigger picture of your life. Early in the week, around April 6, a Moon sextile to Pluto gives you a chance to act on instinct without second-guessing it. Scorpio, you don’t need more proof—you already have enough.

By April 11, the Moon meets Pluto directly, and whatever you’ve been avoiding gets harder to ignore. This can feel intense, but it’s also honest in a way you respect. You’re being pushed to face something head-on, whether it’s a conversation, a truth, or your own reaction to both. You don’t have to share everything, but you do have to be real with yourself.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re running on big feelings and even bigger expectations, and this week asks you to check how far that’s gone. With your ruling planet Jupiter in Cancer, everything feels personal, protective, and worth going all in for. Then April 5 hits with a Sun square to Jupiter, and suddenly it’s easy to overextend—too much time, too much energy, too many promises stacked on top of each other. Sagittarius, not everything needs your full commitment just because it feels meaningful in the moment.

On April 9, the Moon opposes Jupiter and brings things into sharper focus. Something you said yes to earlier might start to feel heavier than expected. That doesn’t mean you messed up—it means you’re allowed to reassess. Pull back where you need to. You don’t owe anyone your burnout just to prove you care.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

There’s a difference between being disciplined and being hard on yourself, and this week puts that line right in front of you. With Saturn in Aries, you’re pushing forward with purpose, but also carrying a heavier internal standard than anyone else is asking for. Early in the week, around April 6, a Moon trine to Saturn helps you feel grounded in your choices. Capricorn, you’re in control here, even if it doesn’t feel effortless.

Then April 8 hits with a Moon square to Saturn, and suddenly everything feels like a test you didn’t study for. It’s easy to fall into self-criticism or assume you’re behind. You’re not. By April 11, a Moon sextile to Saturn steadies things again, reminding you that consistency counts more than perfection. You don’t need to punish yourself to prove you’re serious.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Something shifts early in the week, and it doesn’t ask for your approval first. Around April 5, the Moon opposes your ruling planet Uranus, and plans, moods, or even people can flip in a way that feels sudden. Your instinct might be to detach and act like you’re above it, but that only works for so long. Aquarius, you’re still human, even if you like to pretend you’re operating on a different frequency.

By April 8, a Mars sextile to Uranus gives you a smarter way forward—decisive, a little unconventional, and actually productive. Then, April 10 brings a Moon trine that helps things settle into place without you forcing it. You don’t need to control every outcome to feel steady. Sometimes the best move is adjusting in real time and trusting yourself to handle whatever comes next.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’re picking up on everything right now—the vibes, the pauses, the things people almost say but don’t finish. Early in the week, around April 6, a Moon trine to Neptune makes your intuition feel spot-on, like you can read between every line without trying. Pisces, this is your comfort zone, but it can also pull you a little too far into your own interpretation of things. Not every feeling needs a full storyline attached to it.

April 8 brings a Moon square to Neptune, which can blur the situation just enough to make you second-guess what you thought you knew. Sit with that instead of reacting too fast. Then, on April 11, a Moon sextile to Neptune helps everything settle into something easier to understand. You don’t need to chase every feeling down. Some things only come together once you stop staring at them so hard.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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