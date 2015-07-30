Oh My! There’s a New Tink Mixtape and You Can Listen to it Right Here

I was at SXSW a few years ago and Solange put on this kind of wild party in a gas station forecourt. It had Kindness and a bunch of people playing some classic R&B and then at the end of the night, as people we’re getting as turnt as you can get on complimentary Miller Light, they dropped “Oops (Oh My)” and everyone went mad. But then I looked up and realised it wasn’t a DJ but actual Tweet right there on stage singing, and everyone was going nuts. But what was really mad is that she did like nine more new songs after that and they were all Oh My level and everyone left being like TINK WHERE HAVE U BEEN.

Pretty much straight after that she released about a gazillion different mixtapes of varying quality, but there’s not been much new music since Winter’s Diary 2, released in January 2014. But now she’s back and Winter’s Diary 3 drops today (in mid-summer, go figure) and it’s definitely the best of her recent output. There are production credits from Cookin Soul and Timbaland, as well as a few from C-Sick who’s recently been working tracks for Nas, Chance The Rapper and Future.

It’s all pretty strong but the highlight is defintiely “Very Very” – a song about how the realities of a relationship and the infatuation of sex can coincide. Not that often of course, which is why the chorus is just Tink going “very very very special”.

