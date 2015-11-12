Tomas Barfod is Back With the Shimmering and Sublime Track, “Fill Me”

At this point, we can pretty guarantee that whatever Tomas Barfod puts out will be mighty impressive. The Danish electronic musician has been wrapping us up in his world for years with tracks like “November Skies” that delicately balance infectious hooks with dense and rich production. He’s so good at it that he’s solidified his name on the International stage—most recently by providing a mix for “Diplo and Friends” on BBC in September. His latest track “Fill Me”, taken off of his upcoming EP called Glory, only elevates the quality we’ve come to expect from him.

“Fill Me” is a pulsating, sublime piece of work that effortlessly washes over you. It’s almost as if Barfod’s organic production is floating in a melancholic dance with the sensual vocals provided by Fine of the Danish band Chinah. As a result, “Fill Me” feels like a slowly swelling, electronic trance you’ll want to plunge into again and again.

“Fill Me” is the third track he’s released from the upcoming EP after “Glass Slipper” and “Used to Be” premiered earlier this Fall. If these three tracks aren’t satisfying your craving for more, though, don’t worry: Glory drops tomorrow through Sound of Copenhagen.