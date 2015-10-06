Tortoise Return with a Full US Tour and Their First LP in Seven Years

The unclassifiable and unmistakable greats in Tortoise return with The Catastrophist, their new album and first in seven years. The band, which mixes elements of post-rock, jazz, krautrock, electronic influences, and a seemingly endless array of genres, is streaming the first track to emerge from the new release, “Gesceap,” below. Look for the LP on January 22 via Thrill Jockey.
Tortoise will also hit the road for a string of gigs in the new year. Don’t miss them.
TORTOISE on TOUR
Sat. Jan. 23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall [In The Round performance]
Sun. Jan. 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Mad Planet
Sun. Feb. 7 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Jr.
Mon. Feb. 8 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
Tue. Feb. 9 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain
Wed. Feb. 10 – Antwerpen, BE @ Trix
Thu. Feb. 11 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
Fri. Feb. 12 – St. Gallen, CH @ Palace
Sat. Feb. 13 – Geneva, CH @ Antigel Festival
Sun. Feb. 14 – Zürich, CH @ Stall 6
Mon. Feb. 15 – Reutlingen, DE @ Franz.K
Tue. Feb. 16 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
Wed. Feb. 17 – Budapest, HU @ A 38
Thu. Feb. 18 – Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara
Fri. Feb. 19 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club
Sat. Feb. 20 – Rome, IT @ Monk Club
Sun. Feb. 21 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia Club
Wed. March 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar Cultural Center
Fri. March 11 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig
Sat. March 12 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
Sun. March 13 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount
Mon. March 14 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse
Tue. March 15 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Wed. March 16 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge
Thu. March 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Littlefield
Fri. March 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Sat. March 19 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Sun. March 20 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
Tue. March 22 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
Wed. March 23 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival
Thu. March 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Radio Radio