Tortoise Return with a Full US Tour and Their First LP in Seven Years

The unclassifiable and unmistakable greats in Tortoise return with The Catastrophist, their new album and first in seven years. The band, which mixes elements of post-rock, jazz, krautrock, electronic influences, and a seemingly endless array of genres, is streaming the first track to emerge from the new release, “Gesceap,” below. Look for the LP on January 22 via Thrill Jockey.

Tortoise will also hit the road for a string of gigs in the new year. Don’t miss them.

TORTOISE on TOUR

Sat. Jan. 23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall [In The Round performance]

Sun. Jan. 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Mad Planet

Sun. Feb. 7 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Jr.

Mon. Feb. 8 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

Tue. Feb. 9 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain

Wed. Feb. 10 – Antwerpen, BE @ Trix

Thu. Feb. 11 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

Fri. Feb. 12 – St. Gallen, CH @ Palace

Sat. Feb. 13 – Geneva, CH @ Antigel Festival

Sun. Feb. 14 – Zürich, CH @ Stall 6

Mon. Feb. 15 – Reutlingen, DE @ Franz.K

Tue. Feb. 16 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

Wed. Feb. 17 – Budapest, HU @ A 38

Thu. Feb. 18 – Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara

Fri. Feb. 19 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club

Sat. Feb. 20 – Rome, IT @ Monk Club

Sun. Feb. 21 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia Club

Wed. March 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar Cultural Center

Fri. March 11 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig

Sat. March 12 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Sun. March 13 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

Mon. March 14 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse

Tue. March 15 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Wed. March 16 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge

Thu. March 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Littlefield

Fri. March 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sat. March 19 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sun. March 20 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

Tue. March 22 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

Wed. March 23 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

Thu. March 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Radio Radio