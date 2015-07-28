A Shocking Video of a Man Being Attacked by a London Street Gang Has Been Released

Read: CCTV Is Coming Off of Britain’s Streets and Into Our Pubs

CCTV images of a man being attacked by 12 angry guys on Tower Bridge have been released by the Met in the hope that someone will come forward with information.

The attack, which took place at around 10PM on Sunday, the 31st of May, was reportedly carried out by a gang of asian youths. After one punches the man in the back of the head, the rest pile in until he’s on the floor, where they rain down punches and kicks to his head and body, before riding off on their Boris bikes.

Though the attack appears ferocious, the 29-year-old victim was left only with “cuts and bruises”. He sustained no life-threatening injuries, which suggests the assailants were not only cowards but also laughable wet lads who are terrible at throwing punches.

Or maybe that both victim and attackers were vloggers doing some kind of prank. It is London, after all: “It is paramount that we catch those responsible,” said Police Constable Oliver Gent, who released the images on Monday, “as the group’s next victim might end up with very serious injuries.

Above: more images of the alleged attackers

“The victim suffered several blows to the head and body and was lucky to walk away with only cuts and bruises. If you were on Tower Bridge during the time of the attack or recognise any of these men from the CCTV footage, please contact us.”

It’s not the first time a Boris bike has been used in a violent crime in the city – in November 2013, a teenager was stabbed in front of his mum by a “knife-wielding thug” riding one of London’s for-hire cycles in Hackney.