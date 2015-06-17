‘Redneck Sandals’ Are the Bastard Children of Flip-Flops and Cowboy Boots

Photo via Redneck Boot Sandals’s Facebook

Have you ever sat down to tug on your cowboy boots one sunny morning and wished there was a way you could make a bold, Western fashion statement while still feeling a cool summer breeze on your toes? Wish no longer. One lone visionary from Missouri named Scotty Franklin has announced plans to start producing and selling Redneck Boot Sandals – cowboy boots that have been lovingly crafted into open-toed sandals. Franklin posted on the Redneck Boot Sandals’s official Facebook page that “lots of gals are getting them for weddings and special occasions,” and that he’s already seen them worn out at the “rodeo, lake, [and the] beach.”

For the time being, Redneck Boot Sandals is not selling sandals themselves – but for $75 (£47), you can send the company your favourite pair of boots and they will send them back fully customised into a pair of Boot Sandals you can proudly sport this summer. Spurs are not included, and neither is the decades-long therapy you’ll need once you realize that wearing cowboy boot sandals has ruined all your chances of finding a mate.

Videos by VICE

Want Some More In-Depth Stories About Fashion?

1. The Great Sweatpants Controversy of 2015

2. The Folk Feminist Struggle Behind the Chola Fashion Trend

3. Pusha T and the Flatbush Zombies Told Us How They Got Fresh

4. An Interview with a Smuggler Who Sells Chinese Counterfeit Luxury Clothing