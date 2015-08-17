Vic Mensa’s “I Been” Will Knock You On Your Ass

Vic Mensa’s been on a tear this summer with a flurry of new track drops including a cover of Future’s “Codeine Crazy” and the maybe Travis Scott diss “Heir to the Throne.” This weekend he adds “I Been” to the list. It’s a sinister banger built around squelching bass and airy synths from Southern rap impresario and Kanye collaborator Mike Dean with assistance from Smoke Ono, Carter Lang and Papi Beat. In it the Chicago rapper continues his growth from the wide-eyed thinker of INNANETAPE to the rich braggart of “U Mad.” Vic’s debut studio album Traffic doesn’t have a set release date yet, but it’s still expected to arrive sometime this fall. Stream “I Been” below.