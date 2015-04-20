Listen to a Full-Album Stream of Daktyl’s Upcoming Record, ‘Cyclical’

Mad Decent is the label brainchild of popular electronic music mastermind Diplo. Since 2005, they’ve been one of the only reasons white kids listen to moombahton or Brazilian funk music. Daktyl is one of Mad Decent’s star artists, cooking up killer electronic music that shifts from reflective ambient to bed-breaking sexy R&B to tasteful club banger at the drop of a hat. He’s got a new album out, Cyclical, and Mad Decent has kindly given us first access to a preview stream. Check it out.

Listen to more Daktyl on his Soundcloud and pre-order the album, dropping 4/21.