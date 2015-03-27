VICE Meets: Nick Cave

In a new episode of VICE Meets, we sit down with Nick Cave to talk about the release of his new book, The Sick Bag Song.

The book was written by Cave as he and the Bad Seeds undertook a mammoth tour of 22 cities across America, and in it you can feel all the exhaustion, romantic longing, musings, memories and moments of significance such a marathon entails. It’s an epic poem, written – quite literally, on sick bags – in the manner of The Wasteland meets Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Videos by VICE

Here, on an empty aeroplane, VICE’s John Doran talks to Cave about his wife, his home and his childhood, the “dreaded” act of songwriting and his artistic influences – from American poet John Berryman, right through to the Bible.

Cave’s book will be available exclusively from thesickbagsong.com, in all kinds of special editions and formats.