Surfing Mexico’s Monster Waves



Vodafone Firsts is a new initiative from the tech company that aims to help people do the things they want to do. It’s kind of like that “Make Your Dreams Come True” segment on Oprah, only without all the weepy music and sycophancy.

Above is a video that Vodafone worked on with surfer Tom Lowe, who wanted his First to be conquering the monster wave Todos Santos. To help him achieve his lifetime ambition, the company set Tom up with a trip out to Mexico and filmed the whole thing for your enjoyment.

Videos by VICE

