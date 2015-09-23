Watch a Teaser for Sia’s New Single “Alive”

It’s been a minute since we saw some new Sia. Last year’s record 1000 Forms Of Fear found Sia reaching into all kinds of different genres, like reggae and electro-pop. Now, about a year after its release, Sia has a breand new single for all of us, “Alive.” We only have a tiny part of the song right now, but in about fifteen seconds Sia shows an incredible landscape of sounds and pop. So check out the teaser below, and make sure to come back to Noisey tomorrow when the full version drops so we can all listen together.