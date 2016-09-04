Watch Drake’s Video For “Child’s Play” Featuring a Very Angry Tyra Banks



Drake fucked up

Honestly, what can’t Drake do? The man has made the transition from TV star to rapper as well as Will Smith did the reverse, he’s managed to team up with Future for not only an amazing album but also an international tour, and on top of all that managed to somehow convince Rihanna that he’s good enough for her. Seriously, the last two years have been amazing for this guy.

In the late hours of last night, while we were all either at Made in America or the Summer Sixteen show in Houston (or doing neither of those things while desperately wishing we were), Mr. Graham dropped the video for “Child’s Play.” The song, responsible for maybe some of the best lyricism of the 21st century (Why you gotta fight with me at Cheesecake/ You know I love to go there) somehow one-upped itself by adding Tyra Banks to the already star-studded mix that is Drake’s rolodex. The 12-minute video is full of the drama the song eludes to, featuring some of Tyra Banks’ best acting since Life Size.

But what do you care, you’re just here to watch the video. Here it is: