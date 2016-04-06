Watch Taylor Swift’s Video For “New Romantics” Because It’ll Be Impossible to Avoid

So, here we are with Taylor Swift’s seventh video. That video is “New Romantics.” I don’t think we need to tell you to watch this video because, duh, it’s Taylor Swift and it’s just live footage from her concert. So, instead of a summary here’s a fun short story about 1989 instead. I bought this album for a woman I was very much in love with at a particularly rocky point in our relationship. I searched and hunted for the Target exclusive version of the album that came with bonus tracks and voice memos for her singles. I would package the album in special red paper I wrapped myself, along with a love letter. As you can imagine, she loved it. We broke up several hours later. Watch the video on Apple Music now.

