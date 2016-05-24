Watch Chance the Rapper’s Full Interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1

The teasers came through yesterday and we were psyched. Now we’ve got the full Zane Lowe interview with Chance the Rapper on Beats 1. It’s the first time that the Chicagoan has talked in full about an album that we think is game-changingly brilliant and he’s telling the story to one of our favorite interviewers around. Stream it on Beats 1 right now, and tune back for the full embed when it’s over.

UPDATE: You can watch the video of the interview now.

Videos by VICE

UPDATE: Listen to the interview in full now.

@zanelowe x @chancetherapper!

Exclusive interview. Tomorrow.

10AM PT – only on #Beats1. https://t.co/qBgczssTh6