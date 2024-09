Photo by Kristian Karl

Caspar Eric is the latest young Danish hotshot poet. He’s dubbed the ‘Star Poet’ by Danish media. He likes Facebook, drugs, beer and pizza. Well, who doesn’t? Seeing as he’s into social media and all, we decided to conduct our interview on Twitter to hear what he’s up to. And find out if he’s milking the whole fame thing just one week after the release of his first book “7/11“.