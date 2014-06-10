Neil Young’s Twitter was Filled With Porn and his Name Was Changed to ‘Slut For The D’

Neil Young has already demonstrated he may have overestimated his understanding of modern technology. He’s been going to every hipster digital conference in America telling people about his new MP3 Player Pono, which is just like an iPod only it can store far fewer songs, it’s far more cumbersome, it’s more expensive to buy albums to play on it and it’s not a fucking phone. Sounds like a hit.

He also seems to have forgotten to change his Twitter password from H@rvestM00n, because last night his account was hacked and his username changed to “Slut for the D”.

Here’s what happened when Neil Young became a dirty little slut.

The hackers also changed the location tag to “Whore Island” and posted a string of filthy hardcore porn stills and retweets of Pornhub links.

Order has now been restored, although as of this morning, Young is still following @acidqueef.

