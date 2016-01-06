Woah! Can You Believe These Classic Albums Turn One Year Old This Year?

It’s crazy to think of how different lives were for music fans way back in the year 2015. We’d listen to music on TIDAL (LOL remember TIDAL?), we’d go to concerts and festivals to see live performances of our favorite songs, and we’d find out about the hottest new songs via Noisey. 2015 seems like forever ago in retrospect, but believe it or not, all of these classic albums all turn one year old this year! Take a trip down memory lane and try not to feel old!

Adele – 25

Admit it, you still have your copy of Adele’s 25 somewhere in your house. Don’t feel embarrassed, millions of people also bought the singer’s hit album. Every so often, you’ll still hear “Hello” on a classic radio station and think of that messy breakup you went through with your ex in December of 2015. It felt like you’d never get over it at the time, but look at how far you’ve come since then!

Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly

Back when the country was in a period of social turmoil, Kendrick Lamar came along with To Pimp a Butterfly, an album that held a mirror to the injustices of the United States. Fortunately, now, we’re in a much better and more prosperous place as a nation and many of the systemic problems depicted on Butterfly have long since been eliminated, but it’s still fun to dust this one off the shelf and give it a spin!

Father John Misty – I Love You, Honeybear

Back when we would watch TV performances on YouTube, a site that was our main source for videos on the “web” as we called it, we couldn’t get enough of indieman Josh Tillman’s hilarious performance on The Late Show (when it was still hosted by David Letterman! Woah.) He performed on a player piano! Oh man, hilarious, but you’ve got to think that wouldn’t go over as well on Colbert’s watch.

Drake – If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late

Uh, more like, if you’re remembering this album, you’re too old! Waaaaay back before Drake released What a Time to Be Alive and ages before you were doing the “Hotline Bling” dance, he dropped this fun little album on us all. You’re straight-up lying if you don’t remember making your own hilarious memes out of the now-iconic cover on your laptop (remember laptops???) and sharing them on Twitter. Woah, remember @ing your friends on Twitter? “Hey, give me a retweet on your Tumbling Faceblog!” God, we sounded so lame back then.

One Direction – Made in the A.M.

It’s embarrassing to remember this about yourself, but you were tooootally a Directioner back in ‘15. (Harry was your fave!) You bought two copies of their now classic album Made in the A.M. so that 1D would beat Justin Bieber in the great Album Wars of 2015. Seems so trivial in retrospect, doesn’t it? RIP Zayn.

Justin Bieber – Purpose

He’s such a respected adult artist these days that it’s hard to imagine a baby-faced Biebs putting out his coming-of-age record, Purpose, back in 2015. He’s grown so much since then, not just as an artist but as a person. Just look at these side by side pictures!



2015 Justin vs. 2016 Justin. Mind blown.

Future – DS2

This classic hip-hop album seems like a relic when you look back at the lyrics. “I ain’t got no manners for sluts/ I’ma put my thumb in her butt.” Problematic songs like that might’ve passed back in 2015 but it’s hard to imagine they would fly in today’s PC culture.

Ryan Adams – 1989

OMG you almost died when you heard about this cover album. Ryan Adams + Taylor Swift = peak 2015 you! You’d almost forgotten about Taylor Swift’s vintage 2014 album, 1989, until Ryan Adams took his guitar and dragged it back into relevancy. All of a sudden, it all came back to you! “Shake It Off,” “Bad Blood,” “Blank Space.” Adams was like an acoustic-strummin’ guide through the soundtrack of your youth, putting a modern twist on these forgotten classics.

Carly Rae Jepsen – Emotion

OMGGG Carlyyyy still love her tho.

The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die – Harmlessness

Hey emo heads! Remember the emo revival? There was a glorious, fleeting resurgence of the genre back in 2015 before emo nights and emo mixtapes came along and killed it off all over again. But luckily we got albums like Harmlessness before we said goodbye!

The Weeknd – Beauty Behind the Madness

Ummm, can you say throwback?

Coldplay – A Head Full of Dreams

2015 seems so long ago that you hardly even remember this Coldplay classic record. We bet you can’t even name any of the songs from it at this point. Uhh… wasn’t this the one that had “Fix You” on it? No, wait, this was the one that had “Clocks.” That was a true jam. On second thought, “Clocks” wasn’t on this album either. “Speed of Sound?” No? Well, we bet there were some good hits on this album, whatever they were!

Dan Ozzi feels so ooooold. Follow him on Twitter – @danozzi