Yemen: A Failed State

Since 2011, when Yemeni youths took to the streets and sparked the eventual demise of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh’s regime, the country has fallen to pieces. The new embattled government is now struggling to cope with a bevy of issues, including sectarian rivalries, CIA drone strikes, and one of al Qaeda’s most sophisticated branches. It now risks presiding over the failure of one of the world’s most fragile countries.



VICE News visits some of Yemen’s most dangerous and hard-to-reach places and groups, including the national Army in the country’s lawless East, the Houthis in Sana’a, and the Popular Committee in the South, to find out how both the government and the West’s policy toward Yemen have gone wrong.