Happy Monday!

Welcome to a new week and a new lunar phase. Early this morning, the moon moved into the last quarter moon phase. Right now, the moon is around 50% illuminated by the sun.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: February 9, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the last quarter moon in Scorpio, an intense, mystical water sign.

According to Moongiant, “On February 9, the moon is 22.3 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Last Quarter Moon Phase?

The last quarter moon phase is the seventh of eight phases of the lunar cycle, occurring when the moon drops to around 50% illumination from the sun. This phase occurs between the waning gibbous moon and the waning crescent moon, lasting for about one day.

As NASA reports, during this phase, “The moon looks like it’s half illuminated from the perspective of Earth, but really you’re seeing half of the half of the moon that’s illuminated by the sun—or a quarter. A last quarter moon, also known as a third quarter moon, rises around midnight and sets around noon.”

Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio

Today’s last quarter moon occurs in the water sign of Scorpio, a passionate, magnetic, and loyal sign. During this time, you might find yourself feeling sensitive and craving deep connections.

According to Astroseek, “Moon in Scorpio creates the need to delve into your feelings as deep as possible. You desire meaningful emotional exchanges now more than at any other time, even if it is not easy, and you are forced to change many things. Shallow relationships do not satisfy you, because they are not purifying enough.”

Last Quarter Moon Symbolism

The last quarter moon is an incredibly powerful phase of the lunar cycle, symbolizing release and forgiveness. Similar to the full moon and the waning gibbous moon, this phase represents letting go of people, patterns, or beliefs that no longer serve you. It marks a transitional period—one of restoration and introspection. During this time, you might feel more contemplative or reflective. Now is the time to take notes while allowing space for emotional processing.