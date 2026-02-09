Sony Confirms PlayStation State of Play for February 12

PlayStation has confirmed that a Sony State of Play will happen on February 12. The livestream event is Sony’s biggest showcase since 2023, clocking in at over 60 minutes in length. Here is everything we know about the PS5 showcase.

PlayStation

As we reported last week, several insiders leaked that a Sony State of Play would be happening at the beginning of February. While sources for the rumor were generally credible, it was still speculation as to whether we would actually be getting a PS5 showcase that soon. Well, we no longer have to speculate, as Sony has just confirmed it.

A Sony State of Play will happen live on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET. However, the most important information revealed about the State of Play is that it’s a staggering 60 minutes long. Yes, you read that right. According to Sony, the hour-long event will feature major third-party titles as well as first-party PlayStation Studios games.

X @PlayStation

“Tune in live this Thursday for 60+ minutes of news, gameplay updates, and announcements from game studios across the globe. February’s State of Play will spotlight eye-catching third-party and indie games headed to PS5, along with the latest from teams at PlayStation Studios.” So yeah, this is pretty massive.

Sony State of Play Start Times by Region (February 12)

PlayStation

For your convenience, we are going to provide a table that shows when the February Sony State of Play goes live in every region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 2:00 PM February 12 North America (ET) 5:00 PM February 12 United Kingdom (GMT) 10:00 PM February 12 Europe (CET) 11:00 PM February 12 Japan (JST) 7:00 AM February 13 Brazil (BRT) 7:00 PM February 12 Australia (AEDT)* 9:00 AM February 13

What to Expect From the February Sony State of Play

PlayStation

Currently, no specific games have been confirmed for the Sony State of Play. However, there was a recent leak claiming that Devil May Cry 6 (DMC6) would be announced at the next Sony showcase. Although this latest rumor had a pretty shaky source. With Saros releasing in April, it wouldn’t be too surprising if we also saw some additional gameplay details from Housemarque.

The only thing confirmed is that the February 12 Sony Sate of Play will last 60 minutes in length. Sony have also revealed that the showcase will feature a mix of major third-party, indie, and first-party Sony games. What stands out the most from this announcement though, is that the State of Play will feature first party PlayStation studio games.

Here is a list of games that could be in the Sony State of Play on February 12:

Resident Evil Requiem Demo Announced (Not confirmed, just rumored)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3

Saros

Devil May Cry 6 (Recently leaked, but not confirmed)

God of War 2.5D Metroidvania spinoff (Leaked from various credible sources)

Where to Watch Sony State of Play on February 12

YouTube PlayStation

Thankfully, watching the Sony State of Play on February 12 is fairly easy to do, as PlayStation streams it on their official YouTube and Twitch channels. Unfortunately, the YouTube upload is not yet live, so we can’t embed it. However, you can find the livestream by visiting their YouTube channel page here.

Simply log on during the start time in your region, and the YouTube page will automatically go live. If you can’t watch the event, don’t fret. The State of Play will automatically be archived on Twitch and YouTube as soon as it ends, so you can watch it at your own leisure.