Sony State of Play February 2026 Reportedly Leaked for PS5

A new leak claims we are getting a February Sony State of Play for PS5. The PlayStation 5 showcase was leaked by a prominent gaming insider who has previously revealed Nintendo Direct dates before they were announced.

A Sony State of Play Will Happen in February 2026, According to Insider

This latest rumor comes from prolific industry insider Nate the Hate. According to a leak posted by the account, a Sony State of Play will happen sometime in February 2026 that will showcase upcoming PS5 games. The leak was revealed in an exchange on X, when a user asked the insider whether Sony would be hosting a showcase next month.

“Hello, is there a State of Play in February?” NateTheHate then simply replied, “There will be, yes.” For those not familiar, Nate the Hate is one of the most consistent insiders in the games industry. He not only has one of the best track records of accurate leaks, but he’s usually pretty careful when it comes to posting information.

In fact, it was actually Nate who accurately leaked the July Nintendo Direct date weeks before it was announced in 2025. All this to say, while we should take any rumor with a major grain of salt, this one actually has some steam behind it.

When Is the February 2026 Sony State of Play?

As for what day the Sony State of Play could take place on, it’s anyone’s guess. Since 2021, Sony PlayStation has either hosted an early February State of Play or one at the end of the month. For example, in 2023, the annual livestream was held on February 23.

However, in 2024, we got a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth State of Play on February 6. So, based purely on speculation, it’s likely we’ll get the State of Play sometime between February 5 and 26. Yeah, I know that’s a pretty big time window. Basically, it could happen anytime in that month.

What Games Could Be Shown at the February 2026 Sony State of Play?

The most likely game to be shown off at the rumored February Sony State of Play is Saros. The new Housemarque rogue-like launches on April 30, 2026. While we have gotten a handful of trailers, there is still a lot we don’t know about the game, only a few months before its release date this Spring.

We could also get a deeper look at Control Resonant, as the Remedy Entertainment sequel has recently been rumored to be launching in May or June 2026. Here are potential PS5 games that could show up in a February Sony State of Play:

Saros

God of War Spin-off (2.5D Metroidvania)

(2.5D Metroidvania) Intergalactic (Naughty Dog)

(Naughty Dog) Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 (Title & Release Date)

(Title & Release Date) Resident Evil Requiem (Playable Demo)

Interestingly, there was a leak back in June 2025 that a God of War spinoff title was in development for PS5. The game has been described as a 2.5D Metroidvania with similar graphics to Hades. What makes this rumor compelling is that the project has been teased by multiple credible insiders.

There is so much smoke around this project that it would be more shocking if it didn’t exist. Finally, we haven’t seen much from Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic. In all fairness, the title still doesn’t have a concrete release date. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if Sony gave us a launch window or a gameplay trailer from the much-anticipated game.