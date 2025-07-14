Popular Leaker Backs up July Nintendo Direct Rumor – Does This Mean ‘Animal Crossing’ Switch 2 Is Real?

A prominent leaker has seemingly confirmed that a Nintendo Direct will happen in July 2025. If true, this could also confirm other previous rumors floating around, such as an Animal Crossing Switch 2 announcement being imminent.

July Nintendo Direct Seemingly Confirmed By Leaker

Screenshot: Nintendo

While any rumor regarding Nintendo should always be taken with a major grain of salt, this latest report is interesting because it comes from one of the industry’s most reliable leakers, ‘Nate The Hate’. In a July 14 podcast, the prolific leaker revealed information that he had heard about the rumored event.

Videos by VICE

“There is a Direct this month, the month of July, but that Direct will not take place until after Donkey Kong Bananza releases. Beyond that, I do not have any additional information as to the exact timing at this point.” So, it appears that the next Nintendo Direct is likely to happen during the last week of July.

Play video

Again, nothing is ever guaranteed. However, Nate has one of the best track records in the industry, so it certainly gives some weight to things. What makes this really interesting, though, is that the July Nintendo Direct was actually “leaked” back in June 2025. And in that leak, there was a whole host of rumored games that were supposedly going to be announced.

Could ‘Animal Crossing’ Switch 2 Be Announced After All?

Screenshot: Nintendo

Last month, popular YouTuber BeatEmUps claimed he was told a Nintendo Direct was happening in July. While the content creator stressed he couldn’t personally confirm anything, he did list off a handful of games that his source told him would be shown at the event. Those titles included: Metaphor ReFantazio, GameCube Shadow Drop (Pokemon Colosseum), Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Witcher 3: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and the Metroid Prime 4 release date.

However, the most intriguing part of the leak was the supposed tease of a new Animal Crossing. According to BeatEmUps, the rumored July Nintendo Direct would end with a “one more game” tease. This would then lead into the announcement of Animal Crossing Switch 2. If the July Nintendo Direct is actually real, could this mean that everything rumored in June might also be accurate?

Play video

It should be pointed out, Nate the Hate never addressed the June leak. In fact, the two rumors might not even be connected. I think it’s important to point out that he didn’t even mention any of the supposed leaked titles during his podcast. Still, the fact that Nate seems confident that a Nintendo Direct is happening in July is really intriguing. It means there is a possibility that the rumor from June had some truth to it. But again, this is all speculation. If there is one thing I’ve learned about Nintendo over the years, it’s that you can’t predict anything they will do. And it’s always best to keep your expectations low.