ARC Raiders – How To Complete Week 16 Trials (February 9)

ARC Raiders Week 16 is here and we have a full breakdown of everything players need to start powering through this week’s Trials Challenges.

ALL WEEK 16 Trials in ARC Raiders

Screenshot: Embark Studios

After a challenging Week 15, players have a pretty manageable list of tasks heading into a new week in ARC Raiders. The Week 16 weekly reset has officially arrived, which means it is time for players to begin focusing on the following list of challenges.

Videos by VICE

Here is a full list of all Week 16 Trials:

Deal damage to Shredders

Search First Wave husks

Damage Rocketeers

Damage Leapers

Destroy Fireballs

How to Deal Damage to Shredders for Week 16 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

In order to complete this task, players usually have to visit the Stella Montis map. Alternatively, Shredders can also spawn in the Buried City if the Security Lockdown map condition is active.

The Shredders are hovering drones that can only be found at this location and they do hit very hard.

In order to take down a Shredder before it has a chance to knock you out, players should start the fight by focusing fire on their thrusters. That should knock them out quickly and allow players to deal enough damage to earn their stars from this Trial.

How To Search First Wave Husks for Week 16 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Compared to the previous Trial, this one should be very easy. Players simply need to find and breach any of the various first wave husks that are scattered throughout every map.

Head around the outdoor areas of the maps (the Dam Battlegrounds are a good option) and look for downed baron husks, wasps, or rocketeers to loot. Breach the rusted husks and repeat.

How To Damage Rocketeers for Week 16 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This is going to be one of the more difficult Trials this week. Rocketeers are a particularly deadly flying ARC unit and players often hide from them. Using duck and cover techniques to deal damage and quickly pop out of sight is a smart technique for this one.

It may also help to squad up and complete this task with friends if that’s an option.

How To Damage Leapers for Week 16 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Leapers can be a pretty annoying enemy to fight again, but players who take the time to bring the right gear should be able to accomplish this Trial without too much trouble. First, keep in mind that Leapers don’t spawn on Stella Montis, so head to any of the other maps.

For the loadout, players will have the easiest time if they are able to bring along a Wolfpack and a Heavy weapon. Find a Leaper and then take cover before engaging. Players who have access to a Wolfpack can toss it out from cover to take down the Leaper. If not, it’s still possible to damage this enemy with a solid Heavy weapon.

How To Destroy Fireballs for Week 16 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Fireballs can be deadly for newer players, but this should be one of the easier Trials for Week 16. Fireballs spawn on every map, so it shouldn’t be too hard to track them down. The Buried City is a great location to get started.

Once players find a Fireball, they just need to deal damage to its core and destroy it before it opens up and blasts them with flames. This is another task that is extra easy if players are able to bring a Heavy weapon along in their loadout.

That should be all of the information players need to start working through their Week 16 Trials Challenges.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles.