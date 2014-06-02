CATALOGUE #007: Solomon Grey – “Electric Baby”

Solomon Grey are a two-piece group that met in London, moved to Ireland’s West Coast and then to the Australian outback, and have spent the last three years writing and producing their debut album. They’ve released two singles with Rudimental’s label Black Butter Records and, weirdly, have made an EP for the Irish tourist board.

The critics say: “Brilliant & Fresh” – Earmilk

“Electric Baby” is a murky, sludge-tinged, slice of electronic pop. They’re similar, in a way, to an artist like Ben Khan; Solomon Grey tap into the pop spectrum but also keep it left-field enough to appeal to serious-faced music fans. Their debut LP will be out later this year.

Go see them:

11th June  Sebright Arms, London **Single launch**

21st June  Kitsuné Party @ Village Underground

20th July  Latitude Festival

