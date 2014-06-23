CATALOGUE #010: KOZZIE – “WHEN I’M DOING IT”

Kozzie is a South London MC, forever billed as the young upstart despite over half a decade in grime. A vetran Lord Of The Mics clasher, his more recent output has seen him all over 1Xtra, Rinse and Radio 1.

The critics say: “one of the New Wave’s most exciting prospects, an old-fashioned hype MC with an aggressive, in-your-face flow and violent lyrics” – The Independent

Yes Kozzie! Lewisham’s finest is back on this bouncy grime beat. Once a budding pro footballer, the video includes some neat ball tricks and makes plenty of nods to Kozzie’s love of football. Maybe this isn’t the best time to release a track that namechecks Suarez though.

Kozzie’s new EP Koz The Kid 2 can be pre-ordered here.

