Premiere: Courts – “Part Of”

There’s a day right before Spring when it starts to get warm and you begin to freak out over all the debauched activities you’re going to indulge in over the next few months – and it sounds exactly like Courts’ “Part Of”. The five-piece’s music, which has been championed by everyone from Zane Lowe (RIP) to Clash and Earmilk, is an illegitimate love-in between Jamie T and the Stone Roses; born from rays of sunshine and the desire to get absolutely Barry Manilow’d on a pocket of small change. The video’s premiering in full below – now excuse us while we pour Red Stripe all over our cereal.

Pre-order here: http://bit.ly/1AHOUSr