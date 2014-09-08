Catalogue #017: Listen to Jaws’ Debut Album ‘Be Slowly’

Jaws are four guys from Birmingham who are about to put out their debut album, Be Slowly. You may remember them from the time we premiered their track “Think Too Much Feel Too Little” or the video for “Friend Like You”.

The critics say: “Jaws are one of several bands from Birmingham gaining wider attention, possibly the first time it’s been possible to write that sentence for over 30 years” – The Guardian

Videos by VICE

Be Slowly sees the group touching upon the sound of previous singles, dusting off old records by New Order and the Cure, and combining everything to create the sort of intelligent, yet day-dreamy, garage rock that’s ideal listening when you’re trying to figure out just exactly what’s going on in your life.

Full September Tour Dates:

15/09 The Haunt, Brighton

16/09 Exchange, Bristol

17/09 Bodega, Nottingham

18/09 McCluskys, Kingston

19/09 Garage, London

20/09 The Oobeleck, Birmingham

22/09 Deaf Institute, Manchester

23/09 Belgrave, Leeds

24/09 Think Tank, Newcastle

25/09 King Tuts, Glasgow

26/09 East Village Arts Centre, Liverpool

Be Slowly is released September 15th via Rattlepop.

You Need To Hear This Catalogue brings you the world premiere of a new song or video every Monday.