A Quiz About Your Debauched Long Weekend

In the photo above, you can see the classic staples of a three-day party weekend: booze, fags, weed, kebab meat, MDMA, nail polish, fake eyelashes, glitter, coke, Coke, lipstick, condoms and a Mojito.

We decided to put these and more faithful bank holiday ingredients under the microscope for a closer look. Why? No reason really, but they look pretty and it might make you feel better to know that, however sore your body is today, on the inside, it looks like a Brian Eno album cover.

Videos by VICE

Have a look at the pictures below and, if you’re feeling particularly competitive, why not do the quiz?

Thanks to Thomas Conrad for his microscope and his help.