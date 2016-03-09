Yung Lean Digs His Own Grave in “Miami Ultras”

It’s hard to tell exactly what’s going on in Yung Lean’s new video for “Miami Ultras”, but if you’ve seen the film The Survivalist (which is set in a post-apocalyptic forest and involves digging graves, chopping wood and nearly dying), then it feels a lot like that, but with more rapping and hospital paraphernalia. “I miss some places, I wish we lived on another earth, you think you hate me, I know that it hurts,” the Swedish sad boy raps while standing in some foliage in a pair of neon trousers, before half-singing, “Burn, burn, burn, my turn, turn, turn, burn, burn, burn, my turn, turn, turn” to a depressed looking dog. He also does a lot of laying around in a pretty floral dress, and it’s worth watching to the end to see him turn a strange hue of metallic grey.

Watch the video (which was co-directed by Marcus Söderlund and Lean himself) below.