Von LGoony bis Skepta: Gebt euch dieses exklusive DJ-Set von Mindsight

Am 24.11. war Mindsight zu Gast in unserer Noisey-Show auf Radio Fritz. Der 20-jährige Produzent und DJ aus München sprach über seine Anfänge mit 13 Jahren auf Schulpartys, aktuelle Projekte wie seine 2017er-EP Birth By Sleep, und ein voraussichtlich sehr aufregendes 2018, mit neuen Releases und Shows quer durch ganz Europa. Darüber hinaus gab es aber auch eine dicke Ladung Musik in Form eines exklusiven DJ-Sets, das Mindsight für uns aus den Ärmeln geschüttelt hat.
Das komplette Set könnt ihr hier noch einmal nachhören:
Den Livestream aus dem Studio seht ihr hier:
Playlist:
1) Mindsight x LIOHN – Adventure (Intro VIP)
2) Rejjie Snow – Flexin
3) KRISCHVN – Nyarlathotep
4) Mura Masa – Fake Gucci
5) Kendrick Lamar – Humble (Skrillex Remix) x Zotti – Missy 500 (Sample)
6) CHARLI XCX – Vroom Vroom (prod. SOPHIE) (Mindsight Remix)
7) Kanye West x Rick Ross & Skrillex – Ain’t No Mercy (Mindsight Flip)
8) Sente – Mosquito (Remix) x Instupendo – Thru The Phone (Sample)
9) Parkinson White – Kenway Shanty
10) DJ Chris J – Party Time (1180 Edit)
11) Sam Gellaitry – Dolphin (2013 Demo)
12) Glacci – Mystic
13) More Night – This Right Here
14) Terror Reid – Fuck Everybody (Sample)
15) Kaaris – Charge (Ramzoid Edit)
16) LGoony – Utopia (Mindsight Remix)
17) EPROM – Pineapple (G Jones Remix)
18) Sinjin Hawke – Snow Blind
19) Born Dirty – Sirens
20) LOSI – Squirrel
21) Drake – Fake Love (Electric Mantis Edit)
22) IGLOOGHOST – Chinchou
23) Paces – 1993 (No Chill) (Big Dope P Remix)
24) Brose – Kungfukenny x FloFilz – Taxi Bossa (Sample)
25) Big Dope P – Down Ride
26) ASAP Ferg x Carlos Santana – Evil Ways (Mr. Carmack Flip)
27) Skepta ft. JME – That’s Not Me
28) Mindsight x LIOHN – Adventure
29) Vic Mensa – Wimme Nah (prod. Kaytranada)
30) Oshi – Pink
31) Lil Uzi Vert – 444 + 222 (Tony Arzadon Remix)
32) Technotürke – Handyklingeln
