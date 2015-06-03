JEFF the Brotherhood Wants You to Put it in Their Mouths

I wonder what Freud would have to say about the video for “Put It In My Mouth” by Nashville brother-duo Jeff the Brotherhood. Their puppet stand-ins are literally shouting “I put it in my mouth so it can get wet,” in front of a giant pair of lips. Oh, and did I mention the puppeteer is their dad? This is a psychoanalytic field day. That said, “Put It In My Mouth” is classic JEFF, with the big riffs and crunchy over-drive that one would expect from a band who loves whiskey and Weezer. Their winning formula for bulldozing garage rock has carried this band through a decade of commercial success, which is basically forever in band-years. They released an eighth album, Wasted On a Dream, this March on their own label Infinity Cat after being getting publicly dropped by Warner Brothers. Oh, well. No use crying over spilled corporate almond milk.

You can buy Wasted on a Dream here from Infinifity Cat Recordings and catch the boys on tour that starting today.

