Flat Death

Οι φωτογραφίες δημοσιεύτηκαν στο VICE photo issue 2014.

Girl from Contact Sheet (Darkroom Manual), 2014, 30 x 24 inches, 76.2 x 60.96 cm

Vases (Encyclopedia Pictures), 2014, C-print, 30 x 24 inches, 76.2 x 60.96 cm

Islamic Dome (Plastic Cups), 2014, C-print, 30 x 24 inches, 76.2 x 60.96 cm

Metals and Tanks (Darkroom Manual), 2013, C-print, 30 x 24 inches, 76.2 x 60.96 cm

Lens (Darkroom Manual), 2014, 30 x 24 inches, 76.2 x 60.96 cm

Corinthian Column (Plastic Cups), 2014, C-print, 30 x 24 inches, 76.2 x 60.96 cm

Man and Space (Books 2), 2013, C-print, 30 x 24 inches, 76.2 x 60.96 cm

Lighting Test Woman (Darkroom Manual), 2014, C-print, 30 x 24 inches, 76.2 x 60.96 cm

Οι φωτογραφίες είναι μια ευγενική παραχώρηση της Sara Cwynar και της Cooper Cole Gallery του Τορόντo

