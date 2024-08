Two Contestants have to stick to a $200 Budget for the week, purchasing things only online. In this episode of “$200 Island” we’ll see them face a second island challenge that asks them to venture into the real world. Both Karolena and Zipeng face crises along the way, as unexpected expenses eat into their budgets like hungry piranhas. Who will save the most and win the ultimate prize?? Watch and find out. Created with GEICO.

Created with GEICO.