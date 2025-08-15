3 Indie Games on Switch 2 You Should Be Playing Right Now

I’ve been spending a lot of time with my Switch 2. Admittedly, way more time on that than my PS5.

The main reason for that is that I have a significant backlog of games that I couldn’t play at one point. So, I’ve been cleaning that up. I just finished Pokémon Sword a few days ago. And now I’m on to Tales of Vesperia and some indie titles.

I hit you with a couple of months ago, and I'm back with three more.

1. Fury Unleashed

I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t throw a roguelike in there. And Fury Unleashed is among the most chaotic. Set inside a living comic book. You combo your way through procedurally generated levels. And if you’re good enough, it’s entirely possible to combo your way all the way through the game.

I can tell you that I have not yet achieved that level of gaming nirvana. It’s not for lack of trying, though. The game is the perfect amount of challenging, but you’ll catch on to what it’s asking of you and be making some solid moves in no time.

2. UFO 50

UFO 50 is a game I’ve had on my list to play since its release. And then I fell into the backlog pit and never picked it up on PC. When I saw that it was coming to Switch, that was all I needed to gear myself up to play it.

I haven’t grabbed it yet, but when I do, I’m 100% sure it will absorb every remaining bit of free time. Where else can you find a collection of 50 legitimate games in one?

3. iS THIS SEAT TAKEN?

Is This Seat Taken? is the kind of game I always envisioned on Switch 2. And I’m so serious about that. I don’t think Nintendo fully leveraged the original Switch as an indie console. Even with a few Indie World showcases, it didn’t feel like it could ever be a priority. But now that the console has proven successful, I think there’s some room to get really quirky with it.

And this game is the perfect representation of that. It’s a logic puzzle game where your objective is to seat people correctly according to their likes and dislikes. It’s meant to be a cozy experience, so you won’t feel any pressure from timers or anything like that.

The game wants you to explore its characters and world to learn how to maneuver. It looks like a perfect way to spend an hour or so. I’ll be giving this a shot down the road.