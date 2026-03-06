3 New Hip-Hop and R&B Songs You Must Hear This Week (3/6/26)

Every week, seemingly a gazillion songs are released on streaming services. From SoundCloud and Bandcamp exclusives to the endless array of songs on Spotify and Apple Music, it’s a lot to take in. Additionally, some tracks aren’t nearly as good as they should be. Who wants to waste their time sifting through records in fear that some aren’t very listenable? How can one possibly have the time to even do it?

This is where Noisey has you covered. We’re saving you time in the playlist department to narrow it down to the three most essential songs in hip-hop and R&B you should hear. Maybe you’ll find a new favorite artist or album in the process.

3 of the Best New Hip-Hop Songs and R&B Records of the Week

“TABOO” by Isaiah Falls

For years, fans lamented the state of R&B. What happened to the days of Usher and Mary J. Blige, Jodeci and Boyz II Men, or Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder? It seemed like we were losing recipes for good after a while. Thankfully, it seems like we’re finally heading in the right direction nowadays. Artists like Isaiah Falls are gradually picking up on the lessons and skills legends of years past utilized seamlessly.

On “TABOO”, he takes the sensual groove and addictive drums from old Ginuwine and Timbaland records to immense success. “Ain’t nothing ’bout this taboo,” Falls coos in a breathy falsetto. Throughout the record, there’s a subtle talking box vibrating in the back like cutting an old heater on. To make a great R&B record feel whole and restore that classic feeling, it’s all in studying the details.

“STANDING O” by Mike WiLL Made-It, Travis Porter, and Monaleo

When Metro Boomin brought on Travis Porter for his ode to a bygone Atlanta era, A Futuristic Summa, it was a heartwarming bit of nostalgia. For a moment, they took us back to the era of Hollister and cosmic-colored synths. But what would Travis Porter sound like in a more contemporary sound?

ATL legend Mike WiLL Made-It bridges that gap on “STANDING O”, bridging the past and present musically and by bringing on Houston star Monaleo into the mix. Over earth-shaking drums and the kind of synths that sound like a UFO whirring through the sky, the trio rap in amazement at a woman’s body. “That ass need a standing ovation,” Travis Porter say in union, following with a golf clap. “STANDING O” just proves they are truly timeless in an era where rappers seemingly vanish quicker and quicker.

“HATER NOT AN OPP” by Bruiser Wolf, Payroll Giovanni, and Sheefy McFly

Bruiser Wolf raps like the Reagan administration never truly ended. On “HATER NOT AN OPP”, the Detroit rapper’s unorthodox delivery zigs and zags over a robust Sheefy McFly bass line. In the late 80s, Too $hort might’ve taken this beat to riff on his pimp game. In 2026, though, Wolf takes us street-side to see the close-up effects of drug-dealing, as well as asides to riff about hooking up with women. “Brothers start turning on each other/just another story from the gutter/a bunch of hustlin’ motherf***ers,” he raps as if he’s a reporter wrapping up on camera.