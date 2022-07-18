The First-Timer’s Guide to Las Vegas

16. If you’re looking to go out on a night that is let’s say… non-traditional (aka Sunday or Monday—everything else is the weekend), check the hours of the spots you want to hit. Vegas might have an all-party, all the time reputation, but some of the bigger spots on the Strip and bars in cool neighborhoods like Chinatown and the Arts District close earlier than you might expect (think 10 p.m. instead of 3 a.m.).

17. If you stay in Vegas long enough, you’ll probably hit a point when you feel like if you drink another vodka soda, or walk through another casino, or see another massive video ad for the Blue Man Group, you’re going to explode. When you need an escape, go to Red Rock Canyon, a National Conservation Area about 30 minutes from the Strip. It’s a balm for the soul. Craggy, windswept towers of sandstone, the color of red clay, jut out of the desert. You can scramble up the rocks, which rose from the earth some 66 million years ago, and snake your way through the crevices that carve them apart. For a fully transcendent experience, rent a car—preferably a convertible—and reserve a timed slot to drive the 13-mile scenic route that winds through the canyon. Make a playlist of the prettiest music you know—which, for us, sounded like this—and let it wash over you while you gaze out at the rock walls all around you, awestruck, getting goosebumps, marveling at how beautiful the world can be.