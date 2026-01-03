4 Zodiac Signs Affected Most by the Coming Wolf Moon in Cancer

The first full moon of 2026 is happening tonight, January 3. The full moon in Cancer is a particularly potent, emotional event—and it’s the perfect start to 2026, allowing the ideal opportunity to release and start fresh.

While every zodiac sign will feel its intensity, some might be unable to deny its impact. Here are the four signs that will likely be most affected by the Wolf Moon in Cancer.

1. Aries

Aries, this full moon is all about your home life. When your foundation is solid, the rest of your life can unfold more naturally. However, we all have cracks in our foundation, some of them dating back decades, deep into our childhood years.

You might feel particularly reactive or sensitive during the Cancer full moon, but that doesn’t mean you’re facing looming threats. Rather, you might merely be revisiting old chapters or stirring up old wounds.

Wolf Moon Ritual: To work through this pent-up energy, practice a grounding routine like yoga or somatic dancing. This will help you process and release your emotions before they hijack your reactions. Sometimes, we need to remind our bodies that they’re still a safe home for us, tending to them with gentle care and patience.

2. Cancer

Cancer, with the full moon occurring in your sign, you’re bound to feel this one the most. In fact, you might notice it as a heavy weight on your chest or tension in your shoulders. Any unresolved emotions or conflicts—and even those you thought you already processed—might surface during this time, leaving you raw and vulnerable. While it likely doesn’t seem that way, it’s actually a positive thing.

The Wolf Moon is your opportunity to release what you’ve been holding on to too tightly. Let go of old narratives and insecurities, and allow yourself to fully experience any grief you’ve been denying. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been nursing the same wound—it deserves time and patience to heal.

Wolf Moon Ritual: Journal your emotions honestly and without shame. Identify where your feelings begin and end, and where you might be picking up on other people’s energy. Then, decide what you’d like to release in the year ahead.

3. Scorpio

As a fellow water sign, Scorpio is particularly likely to experience the intensity of this full moon. 2026’s Wolf Moon might uncover hidden messages, secret truths, and personal realizations that otherwise would have remained dormant. Scorpio, you’re already naturally intuitive—but this moon will only strengthen that power.

Wolf Moon Ritual: The Wolf Moon is asking you to use your voice and release what’s no longer serving you. Write down exactly what you want to say/how you’re feeling, then tear the letter apart (or burn it carefully and safely!) as a form of release. This energetic reset symbolizes the act of letting go and moving forward with a clean slate.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, your sign is in direct opposition to Cancer, and your relationships will experience the brunt of this particular full moon. While it might feel like a curse, the Wolf Moon is here to shed light on what’s sustainable and what’s no longer aligned with you. This could be romantic relationships, friendships, work partnerships, or any other form of emotional commitment. Reflect on how you’re showing up in these dynamics and whether you’re being met with the same energy.

Wolf Moon Ritual: With an open heart and clear mind, meditate on this question: Are the partnerships in your life mutually fulfilling and aligned with your values/needs? If they’re not, this doesn’t necessarily mean they’re doomed. Sometimes, you simply must ask for what you want/need and allow someone to show up for you. Be intentional with your word during this time.