4 Zodiac Signs Set for Powerful Fresh Starts This Spring Equinox

Every year, the spring equinox marks the Sun’s move into Aries, which astrologers treat as the start of a new astrological year. In 2026, that happens on March 20 at 10:46 a.m. EDT, giving the season its official cosmic ribbon-cutting.

That alone is enough to get any astrology follower pumped up. But this year has extra juice. Parade points to Neptune’s recent move into Aries, along with Saturn traveling through the same sign, as the reason this equinox carries real beginning-of-an-era energy for a few specific signs.

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According to Parade astrologer Narayana Montúfar, Aries, Capricorn, Cancer, and Libra are the signs most primed for powerful new beginnings this astrological new year.

Aries Is Entering a Bigger, Stranger Chapter

Aries already gets a yearly power-up when its season begins, but this one looks a little more existential. It’s the start of a long spiritual chapter, with Neptune and Saturn pushing Aries toward questions about meaning, purpose, and what the heck they’re actually doing here.

So if you’re an Aries and suddenly feel less interested in charging ahead for sport and a lot more interested in whether your life has an actual point, you’re not losing your mind. You’re evolving. Annoying, yes. Necessary, also yes.

This equinox has strong reset energy for Aries, especially around personal direction and inner life. That doesn’t mean you need to shave your head and start speaking in moon water. It could be as simple as deciding what kind of person you want to be for the next decade, then acting accordingly.

Capricorn Finally Gets the Green Light

Capricorn’s spring equinox story is less “spiritual awakening” and more “fine, I’ll do the thing already.” Parade describes this moment as a push to bring an idea into form, thanks to the Sun activating Saturn and Neptune together in Aries.

That combo is catnip for Capricorn. Neptune supplies the dream. Saturn, Capricorn’s ruling planet, demands structure. Aries brings the spark to quit circling the plan and start building it.

If you’re a Capricorn, this is prime time for launching, sketching, pitching, applying, drafting, or finally admitting that the project living in your head deserves a body.

Cancer and Libra Are Rewriting the Rules

Cancer’s fresh start lands in career and public life. Neptune and Saturn have already entered the part of Cancer’s chart associated with work, success, and authority, and the equinox puts a spotlight on it. The result could be a new relationship with ambition, one that leaves room for instinct, creativity, and a version of success that doesn’t border on emotional self-harm.

Libra, meanwhile, is heading into a shift around partnership. There’s a more intuitive approach to connection here, one that leaves less room for autopilot and tired relationship habits. The adjustment may take a minute, but it could lead Libra toward stronger boundaries and a more truthful love life.

For these four signs, this equinox is your moment.