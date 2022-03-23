How Hong Kong Went from ‘Zero COVID’ to Having the World’s Highest Death Rate

Except that for the wealthy city of 7.5 million people, the sight of bodies piling up in hallways and around patients in hospitals emerged only this month, a year after vaccines against the virus became widely and freely available in the territory.

From overwhelmed hospitals to overflowing morgues, the scenes from Hong Kong’s COVID-19 crisis were strikingly similar to those that unfolded around the world in the early months of the pandemic.

In a matter of weeks, the contagious Omicron variant of the virus has infected more than 1 million people and caused more than 5,000 deaths, mostly among unvaccinated, elderly people.

The city is now reporting more COVID-19 deaths every day than it did over the first two years of the pandemic. The surge this month has driven the city’s coronavirus death rate—36 per one million people on Sunday—to being the highest in the world.

But more than its ferocity, this wave of outbreak has stood out for how preventable it was, experts say.

“This is an expected tragedy,” said Jin Dong-yan, a virologist from the University of Hong Kong. “We have appealed to the general public and the government again and again in the past one year—we need to vaccinate the elderly.”

More than 70 percent of Hong Kong’s COVID-19 fatalities were people aged 80 and older, many of whom lived in elderly care homes. The same age group was the least vaccinated at the outset of the current wave of infections, with less than one in five people fully vaccinated.

In comparison, the overwhelming majority of elderly people are fully vaccinated in countries such as South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, and the United States.