Marvel Rivals Changes Anniversary Event Rules After Player Backlash

Marvel Rivals is currently celebrating its first anniversary with a major in-game event and the latest patch makes some adjustments to make the Rivals Assemble mini-event rules and rewards less confusing for players.

What Is The Marvel Rivals Assemble Event?

Screenshot: NetEase

To celebrate Marvel Rivals being online for one year, NetEase has rolled out a large anniversary event made up of a handful of mini-event activities. The events offer players a chance to earn exciting in-game rewards, including a new emote and up to 600 Units (one of the game’s currencies).

There are a lot of parts of the event to keep track of, so here is a breakdown of each step:

Event 1 – Log In Rewards

Log in during the event to collect a total of 1,500 Units (Limited Time).

Event 2 – Rivals Assemble!

Invite new or veteran rivals to join you to earn up to 600 Units plus the exclusive Bright Future emote! (You can assemble with any player, regardless of their account age, and you don’t need to team up for matches.)

Event 3 – Times Square Countdown

Join the Times Square countdown to Rivals’ Day to snag 200 Units and the epic title “Rivals’ Day 2025”. (Logging in within 72 hours after the countdown ends can also claim the reward.)

Event 4 – Jeff’s Break Time

Jump into battles to unlock Jeff the Land Shark – Business Shark costume and custom interchangeable parts for FREE. Plus, unlock Invisible Woman’s Disappearing Dessert costume, Mister Fantastic’s Dad-tastic Reed costume, and more in the premium upgrade.

What Changes in the latest patch?

Screenshot: NetEase

The anniversary event is already well underway, but the December 4 patch makes some quality of life improvements to help players out with the Rivals Assemble portion of the tasks.

To help make the event progression easier and more user-friendly, NetEase implemented the following changes in Version 20251204’s patch with the kickoff of phase 2 of the anniversary event:

Anniversary Event – Rivals Assemble: We’ve made a few tweaks to help you rally your crew and complete the event more smoothly:

You can now open the Rivals Assemble event interface directly from Times Square.

Added a Quick Copy Friend UID option in the friend list’s menu, making it faster than ever to connect, coordinate, and collect rewards!

Additionally, the login requirement was changed, decreasing the requirement from three separate login days to two. This should help players complete the challenge more quickly and earn their rewards before the activities expire.

what is next for Marvel rivals?

Screenshot: NetEase, Epic Games, Marvel

Marvel Rivals continues to celebrate its anniversary throughout early December, as players also progress through the Season 5 content. Gambit arrived when the season kicked off in mid-November and players are just a few weeks away from gaining access to Rogue, as well.