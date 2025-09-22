6 New Marvel Rivals Heroes Just Leaked Early Online

A leak claims to reveal six new heroes that will potentially be coming to Marvel Rivals in future updates. The upcoming playable characters largely come from the popular X-Men and X-Force franchise. However, one hero is from a niche series.

Marvel Rivals Professor X Leaked As Playable Character

Screenshot: NetEase, Epic Games, Marvel

Back in August, Marvel Rivals‘ next heroes, Daredevil and Deadpool, were leaked by accident through files in the game. However, the online multiplayer recently had another batch of characters leaked early by dataminers. In a post on X, infamous Marvel Rivals leaker X0X_LEAK revealed the six characters that NetEase is reportedly currently working on bringing to the game.

According to the rumor, Professor X will be one of the next playable heroes joining Marvel Rivals in a future update. “Upcoming heroes whose abilities appear to be currently in active development as of Season 4’s release (Sep 12th). Professor X.” Although it’s unclear whether he will be a part of the launch of Season 4. Unlike Daredevil and Deadpool, it appears this latest leak is for characters still in development. So we might not see them for months.

Screenshot: X @X0X_LEAK

For your convenience, though, here are all the Marvel Rivals leaked heroes that have been revealed so far:

Professor X

Gambit – (Previously Jia Jing)

– (Previously Jia Jing) Elsa Bloodstone – (Previously Paste Pot Pete)

– (Previously Paste Pot Pete) Colossus

Locus

Rogue

Elsa Bloodstone Found in Game Files

Screenshot: NetEase, Marvel

It should be pointed out that some of these characters might not make it into future patches. As X0X_LEAK explained, NetEase has actually been using character code names. So some of the leaked heroes might actually be placeholder titles for other people. For example, Gambit was previously named Jia Jing in files before recently having his name changed.

“Because of recent developments, I would like to remind everyone that some of these names might not show up like we want them to.” Interestingly, it seems like Elsa Bloodstone is a character that has been showing up directly in game files. The new Marvel character already has her abilities listed in files, which makes her seem like a more likely lock for being added to the multiplayer.

Screenshot: X @X0X_LEAK

If you are asking yourself, “Who is Elsa Bloodstone?” That’s totally fair. As someone who plays a lot of Marvel Rivals, I’ll admit I’m also not the biggest expert when it comes to comics. But Elsa is a newer hero who made her debut in the Bloodstone series, which launched in 2001.

The hero was also recently featured in Marvel’s Werewolf by Night television special on Disney+. So, while not from a major series, it looks like NetEase is looking to continue adding more niche characters to Marvel Rivals.