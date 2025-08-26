Marvel Rivals’ Next Two Heroes Accidentally Leaked

A new Marvel Rivals leak has revealed the next two heroes coming to the multiplayer. According to dataminers, players will be able to unlock two popular characters from Daredevil and Deadpool very soon.

Marvel Rivals Daredevil and Deadpool Leaked By Dataminers

Screenshot: NetEase, Epic Games

Marvel Rivals just had its next two heroes leaked early online after dataminers uncovered new files in the game. In an August 25 post on X, leaker X0X_LEAK revealed that Daredevil and Deadpool would be the next two characters coming to Marvel Rivals. The dataminer made the discovery by uncovering new character dialogue lines in the game.

In one clip posted, Daredevil has an interaction with Venom and Squirrel Girl. “We do not like the way you have been looking at us, Devil,” the symbiote can be heard speaking to Matt Murdock.

Daredevil wasn’t the only new hero to have in-game content leaked, though. X0X_LEAK also revealed audio lines from Deadpool as well.

Screenshot: X @X0X_LEAK

In his dialogue with The Hulk, Deadpool quips, “Actually, I believe the invitation said it was black tie. At least I’m wearing more than ripped pants. That’s better than usual.”

Whenever hero interactions like this are added in Marvel Rivals, it means that the character is going to be added to the game in a future update. So yeah, it looks like Marvel Rivals will be getting both Daredevil and Deadpool soon!

Screenshot: NetEase

The Marvel Rivals Deadpool release date is still currently unconfirmed. Based on previous leaks, the anti-hero is likely to join the game in about a month. With Season 3.5 having just launched with Blade on August 8, we might have a good idea of a date when we can expect to get the new hero, though.

Deadpool could join Marvel Rivals after Friday, September 12, 2025, which is when 3.5 ends. The hero is likely to be added during the launch of Marvel Rivals Season 4.

Keep in mind this is pure speculation at this point; all we know is that the hero is definitely coming to the game soon, but beyond that, it’s guesswork.

Screenshot: NetEase

Complicating matters is the leak of Daredevil. Matt Murdock could actually be added to the game before Deadpool. With two heroes now leaked early, it’s hard to say which one will debut first. NetEase will also sometimes have mini-events before new seasons.

According to the Marvel Rivals 3.5 roadmap, it does appear that Season 4 will start around September 12. So we should see either Daredevil or Deadpool added to the title around that time.