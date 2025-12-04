Pokemon GO: Best Counters for Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day (December 2025)

Pokemon GO’s December calendar of events includes a limited time Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day, so players may want to start building up their counter roster now in anticipation of the upcoming throw down.

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day Event Details

Although many Pokemon players are thinking about newer franchise experiences like Pokopia, there is still sizable player base for the 2016 breakout mobile game.

Pokemon GO fans will be able to partake in the big Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day on December 14 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. During that window, all Power Spots will be featuring Gigantamax Battles and those spots will refresh much more quickly than during non-event hours.

As always with this type of event, players also have a chance to encounter a Shiny version of the featured Pokemon if they’re lucky. This time around that means that players could, in theory, walk away with a Shiny Snorlax capable of Gigantamaxing.

Best Gigantamax Snorlax Counters

Players who want to spend the 800 Max Particles for the chance to participate in a Max Battle during the special event will want to do some early homework to prepare an effective counter trio. Luckily, the Snorlax counter strategy is a pretty simple one. Snorlax is a Normal-type Pokemon, which means Snorlax is weak to Fighting-type moves.

To take advantage of that weakness, players should try to build up a counter roster featuring some of these heavy hitters with powerful Fighting-type move sets. As always with Max Battles, players will want to bring an attacker, a tank, and a healer for the optimal trio strategy.

Best Attackers

Gigantamax Machamp – Karate Chop/G-Max Chi Strike

Single Strike Urshifu – Rock Smash/Max Knuckle

Best Tank

Crowned Shield Zamazenta – Metal Claw

Crowned Sword Zacian – Metal Claw

Best Healers

Blissy (Dynamax) – Pound

Wailord (Dynamax) – Water Gun

How Do Max Battles Work in Pokemon GO?

Newer Pokemon GO fans who may be experiencing a Max Battle for the first time during the December 14 event might feel overwhelmed. The Max Battles do work quite differently from traditional Raid Battles, but the steps aren’t too bad once you know what to expect:

First, enter the Power Spot by tapping on it on the Map. If you have enough Max Particles, tap Battle to join the lobby and be matched with other nearby Trainers.

Next, select three Pokemon you want to bring with you into battle, keeping in mind that you must bring at least one Max Pokemon and that only Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokemon can join Max Battles. Once four Trainers have joined or the lobby timer reaches 0, you will enter into the Max Battle.

After that, players can just tap their screen to use attacks like usual!