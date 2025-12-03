Pokémon Leak Suggests Pokopia Is a Kanto Remake With a Disturbing Twist

A new Pokémon leak claims that Pokémon Pokopia is actually a Kanto Region remake. If true, the light-hearted life-sim game might actually have a dark story centering around the beloved Gen 1 region.

Pokémon Pokokpia Leaked Map Might Be a Post-Apocalyptic Kanto

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

When Pokémon Pokopia was first announced in the September Nintendo Direct, many assumed it was a casual life-sim game. However, a new leak claims that the game might have some darker themes than fans expected. This rumor comes from CentroLeaks, who posted a leaked map reportedly from the game in a post on X.

Videos by VICE

According to the site, Pokémon Pokopia takes place in the Kanto region, but with a disturbing twist. “Pokémon Pokópia is post-apocalyptic Kanto CONFIRMED!” CentroLeaks then posted a full list of every level in the game that we’ll be able to explore in the 2026 Switch 2 title. For your convenience, below is a full list of the Pokémon Pokopia levels that were leaked.

Screenshot: CentroLeaks

Leaked Pokémon Pokópia Areas

Area 1: Fuscha Area – Dried up and unfertilized fieldland

Fuscha Area – Dried up and unfertilized fieldland Area 2: Vermillion Area – Constantly raining electrical harbor

Vermillion Area – Constantly raining electrical harbor Area 3: Pewter Area – An abandoned mine covered by rocks

Pewter Area – An abandoned mine covered by rocks Area 4: Saffron Area – A Bunch of buildings covered with plants.

Saffron Area – A Bunch of buildings covered with plants. Area 5: Viridian Area – Never-ending burning forest of ash

Viridian Area – Never-ending burning forest of ash Special Area: Palette Area

New Pikachu form Might Have hinted that Pokémon Pokokpia Leak Is Real

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

I know what you are thinking: a post-apocalyptic Kanto region sounds pretty dark. However, there might have been hints all along that Pokémon Pokokpia was actually a Kanto game with a twist. For starters, a trailer released on November 14 appeared to show a map area that looked suspiciously identical to Cinnabar Island. While it’s true that the Kanto area gets destroyed by a volcano in the Pokémon franchise, there’s more evidence.

When the new Pikachu form, Peakychu, was revealed this month, many fans noticed that it looked like a Ghost-type Pokémon. Could this be a Pikachu that somehow survived the post-apocalyptic event and is now a ghost? While Game Freak hasn’t confirmed that it’s a Ghost-type, it’s hard not to draw comparisons with its white color scheme and spooky glowing aura.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Finally, the trailer also featured a creepy image of a Pokédex that has been buried under rubble with a cracked screen. In the game, it appears we play as a Ditto that has been separated from its trainer. With the Dex looking so destroyed, could this be another sign that something horrible happened in Kanto?

Pokémon Pokokpia DLC Leak Adds Even More Kanto Connections

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The game isn’t even out yet, and Pokémon Pokokpia DLC has also reportedly been leaked. Adding more fuel to the Kanto region fire is that the new areas are also desolate versions of popular Gen 1 locations. In a second post by CentroLeaks, the account claimed that Pokopia will be adding five additional areas to the base game in a post-launch update.

DLC 1: Cerulean Area – A flooded city that has hidden treasure

Cerulean Area – A flooded city that has hidden treasure DLC 2: Cinnabar Area – Forever sealed, dead volcano Island

Cinnabar Area – Forever sealed, dead volcano Island DLC 3: Lavender Area – Rotten tower that reaches heaven

Lavender Area – Rotten tower that reaches heaven DLC 4: Celedon Area – Giant crater that reaches unseeable depth

Celedon Area – Giant crater that reaches unseeable depth DLC 5: Indigo Area

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks

At the time of writing, there is no word on whether the Pokémon Pokokpia DLC will be paid or extra content added for free. Given that the last three Pokémon games have all had expansions that cost money, I think we can assume this is probably going to be sold seprately. If all of this is true, it definitely confirms that Pokokpia takes place in the Kanto region.

Is Pokémon Pokopia a Post-Apocalyptic Kanto, a Prequel, or an Alternate Dimension?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The question is, what happened that the Kanto region has become an abandoned overgrown wasteland? It’s also possible that this game is a prequel set in Kanto’s past, like a Pokémon Legends game. Or did something more sinister happen?

Finally, it could also be an alternate dimension. As crazy as that sounds, this wouldn’t be the first time Game Freak has flirted with wormholes, time travel, and alternate worlds. In fact, the upcoming Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension literally takes place in an alternate version of Kalos.