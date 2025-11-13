Pikachu Gets First New Variant in 25 Years With Pokémon Pokopia

Game Freak surprised Pokémon fans by revealing that Pikachu is getting a new variant for the first time in 25 years. The new Peakychu form will make its debut in Pokémon Pokopia, and is the first design change the mascot has seen in decades.

Pokémon Pokopia Features New Pikachu Variant Called Peakychu

If you did a double take reading that headline, I wouldn’t blame you. The idea of Pokémon introducing a new Pikachu variant on a random Thursday morning, without much fanfare, is a bit shocking (no pun intended). But it’s also pretty surprising, given that Pokémon Pokopia is technically a spinoff title.

But here we are, Pikachu now officially has a new variant called Peakychu, and it’s absolutely adorable. The new variant looks like a mix between Shiny Eevee and Sylveon.

In a press release, the Pokémon Company describes Peakychu as “a pale Pikachu with drooping ears whose fur is a mysterious colour.”

This is a pretty big deal, as it’s the first time Pikachu has gotten a new variant since its Baby form, Pichu, was introduced in 1999’s Pokémon Gold and Silver. Technically, there was an Alolan Raichu in Gen 6, but that was for its evolution. So yeah, this is the first time in 25 years that the iconic Pokémon mascot has gotten a new form or design makeover.

What Pokémon Type Is Peakychu in Pokémon Pokopia?

At the time of writing, it has not been confirmed what typing Peakychu is. At a glance, however, it looks to be a Ghost-type. The pale white glow around its fur might be hinting at this. But there is also a cutscene that shows the adorable Pikachu variant waking up and lighting up lanterns with a glowing blue and white energy. Which, in fairness, could just be electricity.

However, the Pokémon series has a history of making lantern-themed Pokémon Ghost-types. Also, during the segment, the entire screen is filled with creepy fog. If this isn’t intended to convey Ghost-energy, I don’t know what would. Interestingly, the Pokémon Company is being tight-lipped on his typing. They are also being coy with its description, only stating its fur is a “mysterious color.”

New Snorlax Variant Mosslax Also Revealed in Pokémon Pokopia

It wasn’t just Pikachu that got a new variant in the new Pokémon Pokopia trailer. Gen 1 sleepyhead Snorlax is also getting a new form for the first time since Gen 2. The new Snorlax variant is called Mosslax, and it’s as awesome as it sounds. In the trailer, we see the giant Normal-type sleeping in a cave. Apparently, it’s been in such a deep slumber that moss has now grown over its entire body.

Finally, Pokopia also revealed a new Smeargle form called Smearguru. The only thing that is currently unknown is whether these new Pokémon variants are actually going to count as an official numbered entries on the Pokédex. If they are, then it’s pretty shocking that Game Freak allowed a spinoff game by Bandai Namco to introduce new Pokémon like this. But for now, Game Freak is simply calling them “Peculiar Pokémon,” whatever that means.