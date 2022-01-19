Nature Photographers Tell Us About the Moments Leading up to Their Award-Winning Shots

UK-based William Burrad-Lucas, whose photo of a rare and elusive black leopard won in the Animal Portraits category, said it took several months of preparation and perseverance to get the shot. “For the image to work, many elements needed to come together,” he said. “Firstly, it had to be a cloudless night, which wasn’t common at this time of year. The only way to expose the dim stars was to use a long exposure time and, therefore, there could be no moon, which would otherwise cause ghosting. And, of course, the leopard himself had to appear.”